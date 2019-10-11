Australia's Best Fish & Chips FOUND In Townsville

Tobin Fish Tales has taken out the title of Australia’s Best Fish and Chips! Yes, that’s right people, AUSTRALIA’S Best Fish and Chips.

Bragging rights come with the award...over 2000 fish and chips shops were in the running, but Tobin’s blew the fins off the competition.

Andrew and Renae Tobin have been crowned winners of the Judges Choice category, as well as being bloody great fish connoisseurs, Andrew and Renae both have PhD’s in fisheries and Andrew is a commercial fisherman with twenty years experience.

They judges were more than impressed with the quality of fish and chips presented to them, with all judges agreeing that the fish was cooked to perfection and the chips had the perfect amount of crunch and seasoning (two very important factors).

If you want to try some of the award-winning fish and chips (which you do), you can find Tobin’s Fish Tales at 2 / 1 Rose St, North Ward, Qld 4810 (cnr Landsborough & Warburton Sts) or phone 4772 4662.

