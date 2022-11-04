Australia’s Aged Care Workers Win 15 Percent Pay Rise

Workers across Australia’s aged care sector have won a 15 per cent pay rise, after the Fair Work Commission (FWC) accepted they were underpaid.

The FWC on Friday agreed that “feminised industries” such as care work “has been historically undervalued and the reason for that undervaluation is likely to be gender-based”.

The Aged & Community Care Providers Association released a statement welcoming the pay rise for workers.

“A better paid workforce means we can attract more workers into aged care and make our sector an employer of choice. This decision also helps recognise the incredible value that that aged care workers provide to older people,” ACCPA CEO Tom Symondson said.

"Most importantly, a better paid workforce means a higher quality of care for older Australians enabling them to live their best lives. - ACCPA CEO Tom Symondson

Meantime, the Unions which had pushed for a 25 per cent increase, said the interim decision recognised aged care workers “have been underpaid for performing work that has not been properly valued for decades, if ever”.

“The Fair Work Commission’s order of pay rises of 15 per cent for direct care workers in aged care – including nurses, AINs, personal care workers and home care workers – is a historic moment and starts addressing systemic underpayments that have caused a crisis in the sector,” aged care director of the United Workers Union, Carolyn Smith, said.

At this stage the 15 per cent wage increase does not include staff indirectly involved in care, such as kitchen, laundry, recreation activities and administrative staff.

The decision by the FWC now puts pressure on the government to lift wages in other areas of the care sector, including childcare and disability support.

