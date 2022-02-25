Australia’s Aged Care Crisis Amid Covid And Lagging Reforms

Amid growing criticism over the handling of Covid outbreaks and record deaths across Australia's aged care sector, relief and reward is imminent.

Dire worker shortages, pandemic mismanagement and administrative failures have all been exposed during these last two years of Covid.

However, a new aged care funding model promises to be a “complete game-changer” for the sector, according to Aged Care Services Minister Richard Colbeck.

Senator Colbeck told the Herald Sun, that a long overdue pay check was also included in the governments “most comprehensive response to a royal commission in history”.

But, more than a year on since the aged care royal commission handed down its final report, industry leaders fear it’s too little, too late, with the pandemic amplifying issues within the sector.

It comes as one third of the nation's aged care homes have been battling Covid outbreaks, this month alone, resulting in massive staff shortages and thousands of residents isolating.

Despite Mr Colbeck apparent open-door policy with industry leaders, Aged and Community Services Australia chief Paul Sadler said that 12 months on from the royal commission and there is now “an absolute crisis in aged care”.

“Action on royal commission-recommended reform was slow during 2021,” Mr Sadler said.

“The workforce shortages are acute and are set to continue … The government response failed to improve aged care wages and did not resolve how the growing aged care sector is to be financed in the longer term.” - Minister Sadler

The new funding model, set to replace the existing “not fit-for-purpose” scheme, will instead calculate the funds required by providers based on individual resident needs.

Senator Colbeck who faced calls from Labor to resign over the aged-care crisis, has defended the timing of the reforms in response to the royal commission.

“I don’t know that there’s been a minister ever who’s had that level of engagement with the sector,” he said.

From October, aged care homes will need to meet the new standards, which require a minimum, one registered nurse on site for 16 hours a day, and for residents to receive at least 200 minutes of daily care.

In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 1,043

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 12 /

Northern Territory

New cases: 755

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 101 / 19

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 733

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 41 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 5,440

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 350 / 30

New South Wales

New cases: 7, 583

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,144 / 64

Victoria

New cases: 6, 350

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 301 / 38

South Australia

New cases: 1,714

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 112 / 13

Tasmania

New cases: 851

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 11 / 2

