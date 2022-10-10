Australia Rolls Out New Moderna COVID Bivalent Booster

In an Australian first, a combination COVID booster has now been introduced to the vaccine program.

Moderna's latest Omicron jab, which has two targets instead of one, rolls out in Australia from 10 October.

Australia’s first bivalent vaccine (comprising of vaccines against the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the BA.1 Omicron subvariant) promises to provide broad immune protection.

Using the same technology as the Pfizer and the original Moderna vaccine, the Spikevax bivalent vaccine is an mRNA vaccine.

ATAGI recommends the combination booster be administered at least three months after the most recent COVID jab or COVID infection and can be administered at the same time as other vaccines.

Moderna's new shot can be used as a “booster” jab only for people aged 18 years and over.

Novavax and Pfizer are currently trialling combination vaccines.

