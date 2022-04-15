Australia Records Its First Case Of Newest Variant Omicron X-E

Australia has recorded its first detected case of Omicron X-E, after an overseas traveller has tested positive since touching down in New South Wales.

While still rare worldwide, the subvariant - named BA.4 / 5 - had previously been detected in United Kingdom, South Africa, Denmark and Botswana.

In Victoria, it was also found within samples from the Tullamarine catchment in Melbourne's north-west.

Professor of Infectious Disease, Paul Griffin said complacency will become an issue given the spread of the variant is largely unknown.

"Our reliance on our other mitigation strategies that need to continue is perhaps even more critical now, and by that I mean things like getting tested and staying in if you have symptoms, and of course, being up to date with your vaccination," Dr Griffin said.

While it's transmissibility case-to-case is high, XE is not expected to lead to more severe virus infection and can be fought off through herd immunity.

UK health authorities said there was "insufficient evidence to draw conclusions about growth advantage or other properties of this variant," following earlier studies.

"This particular recombinant, XE, has shown a variable growth rate, and we cannot yet confirm whether it has a true growth advantage," said Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for UK-Health.

"As with other kinds of variant, most will die off relatively quickly."

Over 46,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported nationwide in Australia on Friday.

