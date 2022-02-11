Australia Records 45 COVID Deaths As Case Numbers Plummet

As the Federal Government confirmed a new definition for someone who is 'fully vaccinated', cases continue to dip all across the nation.

Sadly, a total of 42 further deaths have been included in Friday's figures so far.

NSW

By the numbers, 19 people have passed away in NSW, 14 deaths in Queensland and 13 in Victoria.

NSW hospital numbers dipped by a few hundred, down to 1,795. The state's health department say 108 of those are in ICU.

Overall, NSW's daily case numbers decreased drastically, dropped from 10,130 on Thursday to 8,950 on Friday.

VICTORIA

In Victoria, 553 people are currently hospitalised with COVID, a minor increase from 543 on Thursday. Of those patients, 82 are in ICU and 23 on ventilators.

Victoria's Health Department reported 8,521 new infections on Friday, down from 9,391 the previous day.

The state is preparing to let go of the Code Brown health other, which was issued in January in an attempt to reduce the stress on hospital systems.

The measure -which better managed overrun hospitals by transporting the less severe ill patients- will be lifted on Monday, coinciding with more openings for non-elective surgery.

QUEENSLAND

Up north, Queensland Health say 584 patients are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 43 are in ICU.

Tragically, all 10 deaths reported were aged-care residents above the age of 60.

The sunshine state recorded 5,977 new daily infections.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

South Australia have recorded 1,445 new cases of Covid and two more deaths over the latest reporting period.

There are currently 210 people hospitalised with the virus, 16 people in intensive care and five people on ventilators.

Of the latest Covid deaths, one person was a woman in her 80’s while the other was a woman in her 90’s.

New locations have been added to the list of exposure sites including the Adelaide Aquatic Centre in North Adelaide which is now considered a “high risk location”.

Health officials are asking anyone who attended the exposure site during the affected times between February 3rd and February 9th to closely watch their symptoms.

The latest numbers come as the country prepares to change the definition of fully vaccinated.

People over the age of 16 will be classified “up to date” once they have received their booster shots.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

WA have recorded 51 new Covid infections and one new death over the latest reporting period marking the highest number of new cases to date.

The state recorded 99 new cases in total including 48 overseas and interstate travellers.

This brings the total number of active cases within the community to 482.

According to Premier Mark McGowan, the latest death was an unvaccinated man in his 70’s.

"Sadly, a man in his 70s with COVID-19 has passed away in Joondalup Hospital," he said.

"I'm advised that WA Health has no record of the man receiving a COVID-19 vaccination."

Premier McGowan said the man had already been suffering from a pre-existing medical condition and had likely become infected while at an event in the northern suburbs of Perth.

This is only the second Covid related death to be recorded across WA that has been linked to community transmission.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.