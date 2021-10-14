Australia Post Warns Customers To Get Their Christmas Gifts Out Early

Australia Post is advising its customers to get the Christmas cards and gifts out early this year after the company saw “record volumes” of posts throughout the Covid pandemic lockdowns.

“We are already planning ahead for a busy festive season where we’ll be delivering right up to Christmas, including Christmas Eve, and while there’s still plenty of time we recommend sending as early as you can to give presents and Christmas cards the best chance of arriving in time. We’ll be sharing cut-off dates for domestic sending very soon, so we encourage people to keep up to date by downloading the Australia Post mobile app or checking the website.” an AusPost spokesperson said.

The cut off for international posting in the lead up to Christmas is mostly between the middle and end of November, and some in the first week of December.

“While we’ll deliver items sent after these dates as quickly as we can, they may not arrive until after Christmas, and International Christmas deliveries may also be affected by factors beyond our control such as customs delays, overseas postal disruptions, and Covid-19 restrictions in other countries,” the spokesperson added.

Weekend deliveries will continue for the rest of the year, with half a million packages predicted to be dispatched every weekend until December 25.

Australia Post has started preparations for what is anticipated to be their biggest Christmas period ever, hiring 4000 additional employees to keep up with the demand.

