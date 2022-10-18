Australia Post Tells Us Everything We Need To Know As We Head Into Christmas!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Australia Post Executive General Manager Gary Starr, who told us everything we need to know as we head into Christmas!

We had to ask about the cut-off dates to post those Christmas gifts to loved ones and how many packages they send around Christmas time...and it BLEW our minds!

Finally, we're seeing staff issues across the country, so are they recruiting at the moment? And what roles are they in desperate need of?

Missed the chat? Here's what Aus Post's Gary Starr had to say about getting ready for Christmas:

