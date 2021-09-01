Australia Post Press Pause On E-Commerce Parcel Pick-Ups

Australia Post is backing their temporary pause on parcel pick-up from e-commerce retailers in locked down states with 500 staff in COVID isolation.

Acting Chief Executive Rodney Boys told the ABC that he's hoping it will relieve significant stress.

"By relieving some of this pressure will actually free up the congestion and avoid getting into a gridlock situation. So, it will really make sure we will remain as productive as we have been at dealing with the 15m people that have been in lockdown now for some weeks"

The National Briefing

With the outcome of easing pressure on the system to a "safe and manageable level", Australia Post processed record volumes of mail throughout August with three states in lockdown and 500 staff in isolation.

The temporary suspension of pickups which pause for four days from 7:00am on Saturday to 7:00am Tuesday September 7 does not impact post offices which will remain open, as well as deliveries which will continue and post boxes which will also continue to be cleared.

Parcel pick-ups and deliveries have also been impacted by flight restrictions and temporary facility closures.

