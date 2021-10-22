Australia Post Opens Parcel Facility At Adelaide Airport

Australia Post has opened its first ever dedicated parcel delivery facility in South Australia, creating over 180 jobs in the process.

The store is located at the ever-evolving Adelaide Airport, and aims to handle 8,000 parcels each hour.

It's expected that an extra 100 casual staff will be recruited as the Christmas rush nears.

As Aus Post's largest operational investment in the state, the site features an sorting machine that processes 170,000 small and large parcels per day.

A state-of-the-art facility, the opening is set to drive South Australia forward in regards to parcel handling and delivery times.

“We had more than 344,000 South Australian households shopping online in September, and we know how busy the festive season can be after last year’s record-breaking Christmas. This new facility will help us get those high volumes of parcels moving quickly and to people’s doors faster than ever before.” - Rob Clothier, Head of Operations SA