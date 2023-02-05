Australia to continues its endeavours to become the first country to eliminate cervical, with it today moving from two doses to a single dose of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

Meanwhile, the free catch-up program for young people who have missed a HPV vaccination has been extended to people under 26-years-old, previously 19-years-old.

Those who are not immunocompromised and have received a single-does before they ar3e 26-years-old are no considered fully vaccinated and will not need a second dose.

The change comes based on latest international a scientific and clinical evidence wh0 found a single dose gives comparable protection to two doses in healthy young people.

Health Minister Mark Butler said a single dose is considered as effect in HPV prevention, according to experts.

“This will make it easier to protect young people from the range of cancers and diseases caused by HPV and help eliminate cervical cancer in Australia,” Mr Butler said.

“If you’re a 20 to 26-year-old and haven’t had a HPV vaccine and you’re now funded to catch up, now is the time to get the jab and protect yourself.”

