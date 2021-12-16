Australia Mourns The Loss Of Five Tasmanian Children After Jumping Castle Tragedy

Floral tributes have been placed outside the primary school where five children lost their lives in Thursday's jumping castle tragedy.

WARNING: Some readers may find this story distressing.

Emergency services along with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport about 10am, after a freak wind event caused the jumping castle to lift into the air.

Two girls and two boys, all in year 6, were confirmed dead by police on Thursday afternoon, while the gender of the fifth child is yet been revealed.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

"Sadly, police can confirm another child has died in hospital following the incident at Hillcrest Primary School this morning," Tasmania Police said in a statement on Thursday evening.

"Again, our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident."

Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine paid tribute to the young lives lost so suddenly just a week before Christmas.

"On a day when these children were meant to be celebrating their last day of primary school, instead we're all mourning their loss."

"Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon," he counseled.

The primary school were celebrating the end-of-year with a "Big Day In" celebration, instead of a usual school picnic.

"Finding it difficult...to find the right words,’’ Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said the tragedy was “devastating and heartbreaking”.

“On a day when schoolchildren were celebrating at the end of school term so close to Christmas, it is simply inconceivable that this shocking incident has occurred."

“I know that this is a strong and caring community that will stand together and support one another," Mr Gutwein said.

"I'm certain that I speak for all Tasmanians in extending my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone affected by today's tragedy"

"For the ... children who remain in hospital, our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families and their friends during this very difficult time," he said.

Four other year 5 and 6 Hillcrest Primary School students remain in hospital.

A Police and WorkSafe investigation is underway into the incident, however Commissioner Hine said the investigation would take "quite some time".

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.