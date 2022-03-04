Australia Mourns The Death Of Cricket Legend Rod Marsh

Cricket fans everywhere are in mourning following the death of 74-year-old cricket legend Rod Marsh.

Marsh was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack while in Bundaberg, Queensland last Thursday.

The cricket great was then transported to Adelaide hospital in an induced coma where he passed away earlier today.

Marsh was an aggressive batsman and wicketkeeper for Australia between 1970 and 1984, playing 96 test matches and 92 one-day internationals.

While Marsh was well-known for his on-field achievements including holding the world record for most wicketkeeping dismissals and the first wicketkeeper to score a Test century, Marsh was also renowned for his skills as a coach and commentator.

Marsh was once the head of Australia’s cricket academy before he made the move to England where he took on the same role and eventually took on the head of an International Cricket Council at the coaching academy in Dubai.

Marsh also became a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1982, was inducted to the Sport Australia Hall Of Fame in 1985 and the Cricket Hall Of Fame in 2005.

In honour of Marsh’s tragic death, Australian Test players will be sporting black arm bands during the first Test against Pakistan on Friday.

