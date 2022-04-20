Australia Marks Grim Milestone Amid Imminent Changes To Covid Restrictions

As Covid health measures are marked to ease in Victoria and New South Wales, the latest stats reveal that Australia’s Covid death toll in 2022 more than doubled that of the previous two years.

The Federal health data shows that 4,547 people have died of Covid so far this year, compared with 2,239 over 2020 and 2021.

Professor Adrian Esterman, a biostatistician at the University of South Australia, said the morbidity-rate was not unexpected considering the nature of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

However, the professor said that relaxed policies on face masks and social distancing, was sending the wrong message to Australians, suggesting that the pandemic was over.

“Unfortunately, the virus doesn’t know that. We’re still seeing thousands of people being infected; we’re seeing many, many people ending up in hospital,” he reported to The Guardian Australia.

“Yes, it’s no longer an absolute acute emergency like it was, because we have a large percentage of our population vaccinated and we’ve got better treatments. But the fact of the matter is it’s still there. We could still get another variant coming along tomorrow, which is worse than Delta.” - Prof Esterman

It comes as the Victorian premier Daniel Andrews, suggested that the state’s Omicron wave had passed.

With the seven-day average trending down, both Victoria and NSW have scrapped a raft of Covid restrictions, including close contact isolation rules, mask and vaccine mandates, hotel quarantine and more.

The changes will effectively move the onus to an individual’s discretion, encouraging people to make appropriate choices to protect themselves and those around them.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 8,080

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 244 / 10

Northern Territory

New cases: 594

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 44 / 2

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,180

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 63 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 8,995

Covid-related deaths:6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 594 / 25

New South Wales

New cases: 15,414

Covid-related deaths: 15

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,639 / 72

Victoria

New cases: 10,628

Covid-related deaths: 14

Hospital and ICU admissions: 337 / 34

South Australia

New cases: 4,256

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 252 / 14

Tasmania

New cases:1,816

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 56 / 2

New Zealand

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: 547 / 14

