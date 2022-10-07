Australia Lagging In Literacy And Numeracy Despite Cash Splash On Education

Australian literacy and numeracy levels are stuck where they were a decade ago despite greater investment in schools.

A new report from the Productivity Commission raises concerns even though Australia’s education outcomes were “relatively good”.

The “from learning to growth” report revealed that academic results for foundational skills such as reading, writing and numeracy had been “flat for over a decade”, even though the spending on schools had increased.

It also highlighted where Australia’s education system can be better meet the future skills needs of the nation, including better use of teacher assistants and technology to allow educators “to focus on core teaching functions to improve the quality of teaching.”

The report emphasised the need for drastic improvements with one in five Australian adults having “low basic skills” in literacy and numeracy.

“This is associated with lower likelihood of being in employment, education or training; and lower incomes,” the report said. “A better education system would reduce the share of lower-skilled people and promote their wellbeing and the productivity of the workforce.

“And foundational skill deficits will become even more damaging as the demand for routine manual skills continues to decline.”

More than nine out of 10 jobs created in the next five years are expected to require a post-school education.

