- Entertainment NewsAustralia Is Getting Its Very Own Real Estate Reality Show All About Sydney's Luxe Market!
Australia Is Getting Its Very Own Real Estate Reality Show All About Sydney's Luxe Market!
Multimillion-dollar homes
If you're a fan of shows like Selling Sunset and Million Dollar Listing, get ready for a brand new Australian real estate reality series!
Introducing Luxe Listings Sydney, an Amazon Original docu-series following three elite agents - Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen - as they negotiate multimillion-dollar deals in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world: Sydney, Australia.
These agents are among the best in the world, are self-made experts in their field and are HUNGRY to deliver premier results for their very wealthy clients.
If you've ever wanted to take a look inside Sydney's hottest and most expensive properties, this is your chance! We'll be seeing some of the most breath-taking homes in Sydney right on our screens.
We're talking harbour views, beachfront backdrops and unrivalled grandeur. God, I love that word.
Sounds good? Watch the trailer here:
Ohhhh wow. We're SO ready for this!
Luxe Listings Sydney will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 9 in Australia.
It Looks Like The Salaries Of The Celebrity Apprentice Cast Has Leaked!
Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:
Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.