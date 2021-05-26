Australia Is Getting Its Very Own Real Estate Reality Show All About Sydney's Luxe Market!

If you're a fan of shows like Selling Sunset and Million Dollar Listing, get ready for a brand new Australian real estate reality series!

Introducing Luxe Listings Sydney, an Amazon Original docu-series following three elite agents - Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen - as they negotiate multimillion-dollar deals in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world: Sydney, Australia.

These agents are among the best in the world, are self-made experts in their field and are HUNGRY to deliver premier results for their very wealthy clients.

If you've ever wanted to take a look inside Sydney's hottest and most expensive properties, this is your chance! We'll be seeing some of the most breath-taking homes in Sydney right on our screens.

We're talking harbour views, beachfront backdrops and unrivalled grandeur. God, I love that word.

Sounds good? Watch the trailer here:

Ohhhh wow. We're SO ready for this!

Luxe Listings Sydney will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 9 in Australia.

