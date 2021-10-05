Australia Hits Milestone With 80 Percent Of Eligible Population Vaccinated

Australia has now officially hit a vaccination milestone with 80 percent of eligible people over the age of 16 now vaccinated with one dose.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has announced that Australia is climbing the global vaccination rankings 79.94 percent of the population vaccinated with the first dose as of yesterday and 80 percent expected by 10AM today.

“As of about 10:30am this morning, Australia will have received the 80 per cent first dose vaccination rate," he said.

"That 80 per cent mark is a critical health measure, but it is also a milestone for people recovering their freedoms."

While Australia’s vaccination numbers are rapidly increasing, Mr Hunt is still urging Aussies to step up and get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

New South Wales and ACT are currently the Australian states leading the charge on vaccinations with 88.5 percent of NSW residents half vaccinated and 93.3 percent of eligible Canberrans half vaccinated with both creeping closer to 70 percent fully vaccinated.

Once the states reach this 80 percent vaccination target, lockdown restrictions are expected to ease.

This also brings the entire nation to around 57 percent full vaccinated.

