Australia Hesitant To Interfere In Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange's Extradition To US

The Australian government maintains it will not intervene over whistle-blower Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States.

It follows a British judge formally approving the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder to the US to face charges of espionage.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel will now decide whether to grant the extradition.

American prosecutors claim that Mr Assange unlawfully helped US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified information that WikiLeaks later published.

The 50-year-old journalist has been held at London's high-security Belmarsh Prison since 2019, following his arrest for skipping bail.

Prior to that, he was detained for seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in a bid to avoid extradition to Sweden where he was wanted over allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said the government was confident in the UK's justice system.

"We trust the independence and integrity of the UK justice system. Our expectation is that, as always, it operates in the proper and transparent and independent way," he told the ABC.

"It, of course, has appeal processes built into it as well. This is the legal system upon which our own has been built on and established and we have confidence in the process." - Simon Birmingham

Mr Birmingham’s remarks differ from those of Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce who has previously called for an end to Mr Assange's extradition, citing he did not breach any Australian laws at the time, and he was not in the US when leaks were put online.

Concerned for his safety, if extradited, Labor's foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said as an Australian citizen, Mr Assange is entitled to consular assistance.

“We also expect the government to keep seeking assurances from both the UK and US that he's treated fairly and humanely." - Penny Wong

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.