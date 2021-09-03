Australia Has Secured 4 Million Pfizer Jabs From The UK In A Swap

Fresh from receiving half a million Pfizer doses from Singapore, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced more will soon be arriving from the UK.

We've secured a whopping 4 million Pfizer doses in a swap deal.

Scott Morrison says it's a major step forward to reopen the country.

"This will enable us to bring forward significantly the opportunity for Australia to open up again under the national plan," he said.

This will be the most significant boost yet for Australia's vaccine roll out, and doses will be distributed across all states and territories on a per capita basis.

Scomo thanked UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for making the swap happen.

"I want to thank very, very much Prime Minister Boris Johnson. I want to thank him for his personal commitment to this, and his great friendship with Australia," he said.

The new Pfizer doses will hit Australian shores over the next few weeks.

