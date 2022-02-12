Australia Evacuates Embassy In Ukraine Amid Threat Of Russian Invasion

Australia is evacuating its embassy in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has confirmed operations at the Australian embassy in Ukraine have been temporarily suspended, given the region’s deteriorating security situation.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

In a statement, Payne said that the government will instead move its operations to a temporary office in Lviv and called for Australians in Ukraine to leave immediately, adding that “security conditions could change at short notice”.

Following Friday’s Quad meeting with counterparts from the US, India and Japan, Australian Ms Payne, said she held “very deep concerns” over Russia’s military presence on the Ukrainian border.

Payne said Russia and China’s agreement was “concerning because it doesn’t represent a global order that squares with those ambitions for freedom and openness and sovereignty and the protection of territorial integrity”.

“Australia, in our actions, works to support a world order that favours freedom – where rules, not power and coercion, resolve disputes,” she said.

“We will continue to support our allies and partners to deter this sort of aggression and to raise the costs of this kind of behaviour.” - Minister Payne

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Australian citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately as the situation becomes dire.

“Our advice is clear, this is a dangerous situation ... you should seek to make your way out of Ukraine,” Morrison said on Saturday.

“We have continued that well into last month and it has been a clear message for some time now that Australians in Ukraine should be seeking to get out of the country.” - PM Morrison

The warning comes after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Australia this week for the Quad meet-up, said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden has been on the phone to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in a last-ditch effort to ward off a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The US warn the invasion could start as early as Wednesday.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.