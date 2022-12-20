It's all happening on Australia Day!

Celebrate Australia Day in the City of Perth!

Entertainment Zone, 3pm – 9pm | Free and ticketed

Langley Park will be a hub of entertainment this Australia Day featuring Mix94.5's Road Runners with heaps of fun giveaways and $500 to win!. There is something for everyone with the exhilarating Wave Swinger and Dodgem Cars or test your skills in a variety of games in Sideshow Alley.

Freestyle Motocross (FMX) and BMX Stunt Shows, Free

The best of Australia’s extreme action talent performs amazing backflips, mind blowing stunts and crazy tricks.

Birak Concert, 3pm – 7.30pm | Free

Celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island cultures, the annual Birak Concert boasts a stellar line up of indigenous entertainment.

Shining the Light, 3pm – 8pm | Free

A short film that shines a light on the story of the Whadjuk Nyoongar people, starting with the dreamtime moment of creation. Hosted on Langley Park, City of Perth Elders share their stories of courage and resilience during the time of colonisation, and then shine the light towards a brighter more inclusive future.

Food Hall, 3pm to 9pm | Ticketed

Celebrate Australia’s diverse culture and enjoy dishes from around the globe with a variety of food vendors at the giant food hall. Plenty of shade and furniture so grab a meal, sit down and enjoy.

Mix94.5 Activation, 3pm – 9pm | Free

Mix94.5 is proud to have produced the soundtrack for the City of Perth’s Australia Day celebrations, narrated by Pete, Matt & Kymba from The More Music Breakfast Show on Mix94.5. Join the Mix94.5 Road Runners on Langley Park, for games, fun and freebies - plus enter for the chance to win $500!

Drone Show and Fireworks Display, 8.15 – 8.45pm | Free

The City of Perth, City of Light Show finale will see the sky above the Swan River explode into colour with a dazzling display of fireworks and drones.

