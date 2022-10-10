Australia Considers Sending Troops To Train Ukrainian Forces

Australian army personnel could help train Ukraine’s troops following the latest wave of strikes launched by Russia.

At least 11 people have died following the cruise missile and kamikaze drone attacks on Ukrainian major cities, declared by President Vladimir Putin a response to an attack on the Kerch bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

The attacks on Kyiv were the first missiles strike to the capital’s centre.

Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday morning, Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles said sending Australian troops to train Ukrainians was “under consideration”.

"We need to be making sure we are supporting Ukraine over the long term so that we're putting them in a position where they can actually resolve this conflict and end it on their own terms,” Mr Marles said.

"Training is one of the measures that is being looked at.

"We will be working up further support for Ukraine and that's a conversation that we're having."

Mr Marles, the Australian deputy prime minister, also confirmed on Tuesday morning to Sunrise that the nation’s delivery of 60 Bushmaster vehicles promised to Ukraine is “on track”.

