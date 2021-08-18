Australia Approaches Vaccination Milestone

Australia is approaching a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19, as 1.7 million doses have been rolled out over the past week.

Out of the 1.7million, at least 273,000 were administered in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday, at least 10 million Australians had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

"We now have just under 50% of the total eligible population of those aged 16 and above in Australia who have receive at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine." said Australia's deputy chief health officer Michael Kidd.

"And 27.5% of people are now fully vaccinated in our country."

The latest figures come after NSW recorded 633 new case on Wednesday, the states highest total on record throughout the pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison applauded the efforts of Australians, expressing that there is “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“It’s very easy to become overcome by the criticisms and the negativity and the numbers but we must push through, and we shall,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

