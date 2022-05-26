Austin Butler Reveals He Was Left Hospitalised After Filming 'Elvis'

Acting as The King comes at a price, if Austin Butler’s experience is anything to go by!

The 30-year-old ‘Elvis’ star has revealed he was rushed to hospital the day after filming wrapped, suffering mysterious aches and pains which left him incapacitated.

“My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis,” the star told GQ.

“I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain and I was rushed to the hospital.”

Doctors diagnosed Butler with a virus which evokes pain comparable to having an appendicitis, leaving the star bedridden for an extended period of time.

Was Austin's suffering worth it?

Priscilla Presley seems to think so!

Posting to Facebook, Presley said the film ‘is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz [Luhrmann], in his unique artistic way, could have delivered.’

“Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry [Schilling – a close friend of Elvis’s] and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him.”

Priscilla was recently in Australia to unveil the Bendigo Art Gallery’s current exhibition, Elvis: Direct from Graceland, which features a variety of The King's personal items, including many of the iconic outfits that were lovingly recreated for the film.

‘Elvis’ hits Australian cinemas on June 23rd.

