Aussies Will Recognise This Iconic Song Sample In Olivia Rodrigo's New Song

Olivia Rodrigo has rocketed into stardom in the last 12 months, hitting the top of the charts with her song 'Driver's Licence' and her album 'Sour'.

Aussies, in particular, are going to find her latest single 'brutal' VERY familiar as it seems to sample the Rogue Traders song 'Voodoo Child' - we kind of love it!

... and for comparison...

Those epic animated masks you can see Olivia and her gang wearing in the video were made on iPad using Apple Pencil and Procreate, the digital art and illustration app developed by Hobart company Savage Interactive.

Yes - using an iPad and Apple Pencil!

When discussing the creation of the video, director Petra Collins said;

“I think what most fun about this process was that we were able to bring the masks we were making on set and edit them in real time. We could have our animators draw something and try it out on the spot.”

“I've always wanted to work with some type of integrative animation but I am very hands on so I’ve been looking for a process that would cater more towards that. I've always worked with tactile/tangible mediums (using film for both still and motion). Using iPad and Procreate were perfect because they fit right into this process. Procreate on iPad makes drawing and animating the perfect sensory experience, similar to how I feel shooting film. We shot this video on 16mm so it seemed natural to be using a process where our animators were able to draw stuff and try things out on set in real time.”

The best part about it? Procreate have dropped a tutorial on how you can make your OWN masks! Check it out here.

You can get your hands on 'brutal' here.