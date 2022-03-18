Aussies Urged To Get A Booster Dose Before The Next Wave

As cases begin to escalate across the country, Australians are being encouraged to get a booster dose ahead of the next wave.

With the latest data revealing about one in three eligible people are yet to receive their booster shot, Australia's Chief Health Officer Dr Paul Kelly urges booster shots as cases rise.

“Quite a lot of people have had Covid this year, I think there is some uncertainty or complacency about, 'oh look I've had Omicron, it wasn't that bad and now I'm protected',” Dr Kelly told the ABC.

“Those are partially true statements but having a booster is still really important. It does give extra protection against severe disease (and) there is also increasing evidence that it protects against long Covid”. - Dr Kelly

With increasingly dominance of the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, health experts are predicting that Covid cases could jump significantly.

While booster vaccines are not mandatory, in most cases, they are recommended to help maintain immunity against the virus.

Epidemiologist and biostatistician Adrian Esterman of the University of South Australia, warned Covid vaccines do loose their effectiveness over time, particularly against infection and the severity of symptoms.

"With two doses, you still get some protection against serious illness, but you have virtually zero protection against infection with Omicron," he said.

"The third dose brings you really good protection against both infection and serious disease, but the protection against infection basically halves in a couple of months"

However, with a sluggish uptake in booster shots, a 'shift in perception' around Covid risks, reduced public health measures and falling numbers, Professor Esterman said the possibility of long COVID is worth consideration for those who have not received a third dose.

"To say I don't care if I get infected is taking a bit of a risk," Professor Esterman said.

"About 10 per cent of people end up with long-term health problems. You don't want to be one of those people." - Prof Esterman

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 6,176

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 134 / 4

Northern Territory

New cases: 258

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 21 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,123

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 37 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 6,103

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 245 / 20

New South Wales

New cases: 20,050

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,060 / 32

Victoria

New cases: 9,036

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 199 / 23

South Australia

New cases: 4,274

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 136 / 5

Tasmania

New cases: 1,779

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 23 / 3

New Zealand

New cases: 14,128

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 934 / 25

