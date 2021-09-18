Aussies Urged To Christmas Shop Early With Massive Postage Delays Predicted

Australia post has asked Australians to start their Christmas shopping early with massive delays expected following an increase in online shopping orders.

According to Australia Post acting chief executive Rodney Boys, the postal service has seen a surge in online shopping with millions of Aussies still in lockdown.

Despite restrictions easing in some parts of the country, online shopping is not expected to slow down anytime soon as thousands of retail stores remain closed.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Reports show a whopping 50 percent of Australian homes have purchased something online over the past month with posties delivering over 10 million packages a week.

With the postal service already experiences similar delivery numbers to the Christmas season, December will likely see huge delays as millions of Australians send gifts to their loved ones overseas.

International cut off dates have been put in place from November 16th onwards as the postal service work to manage the impending increase in deliveries.

To help ease some of the pressure, pop-up delivery warehouses are also being set up to support more deliveries over the weekend with the help of extra freight drivers.

Mr Boys has asked Australians for their patience during the extremely busy time and to allow for two or more extra days for their parcel to be delivered.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.