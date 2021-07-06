Aussies Under 40 Could Be Eligible for Pfizer and Moderna Jab in September

Aussies under the age of 40 could be rolling up their sleeves for Pfizer or Moderna jab within two months.

The head of the Australian Covid vaccine rollout has met with state and territory leaders today discussing each jurisdiction.

Lieutenant General John Frewen says more vaccine choices could be coming soon, but supply is the main issue.

“I think when we get to September and October, if we’ve got the amounts of supply that we are forecast to have at those stages, then that is around about the time when we can look at bringing more choice to the program.”

He also indicated that not only would there be more choice for the under 40s, but there was a possibility of choice between the mRNA vaccines. Adding that he was ‘very confident’ that by the end of the year, anyone who wants to be vaccinated, will be.

Australian’s under the age of 40 currently have access to the Astra Zeneca vaccine, if they seek advice from their GP, and they have a supply of Astra Zeneca to administer.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.