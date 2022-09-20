Aussies To Receive Substantial Welfare Increase From Today

Millions of Australians are set to receive an increase to welfare payments today as the government works to combat the increased cost of living.

The new payments which will be effective from September 20 will be the largest increase to welfare payments in close to 30 years.

The increase will impact several payments including JobSeeker, pensions, disability support and carer payments.

Disability, Pension and Carer payments are set to rise by $38.90 a fortnight for singles and $58.80 for couples.

This will see the maximum increase for a pension increase to $1,026.50 per single and $773.80 per person in a relationship and a total of $1,547.60 for a couple.

JobSeeker payments are set to increase by $25.70 per person a fortnight totalling $677.20 and $35.20 a fortnight for Parenting Payments totalling $927.40.

For couples, the JobSeeker and Parenting payments will increase by $23.40 a fortnight to $616.60.

The increase to rates coincides with the rising cost of living including an increase to interest rates, energy prices and inflation.

