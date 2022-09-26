Aussies Stranded In Hawaii After Jetstar Cancels Flights

Travel chaos for Australians holidaying in Hawaii after Jetstar cancelled flights home.

Aussies have been forced to find additional accommodation after at least two Jetstar flights out of Honolulu have been axed since Saturday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Unable to get stranded customers onto other flights, the airline has provided $300AUD per room for accommodation and a little extra for expenses, however many say it is not enough to cover costs.

“We never want to cancel a flight and do everything we can to avoid it, however we will always put safety first,” a Jetstar spokeswoman said.

“A single B787 out of service means we need to find seats for around 300 customers. We do that by putting on special services and booking seats on other airlines.

“Unfortunately, with the school holidays there are very few seats available.”

This is the third incident for Jetstar in only three days, earlier a Boeing 787 was stuck by lightning near Cairns, while another aircraft required a part replacement.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.