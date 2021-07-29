Aussies Desperate To Come Home As Indonesia Becomes New Covid Epicentre

Repatriation flights are being organised to bring home Australians stranded in Indonesia.

Seven hundred and eighty Australians have registered to return home as the country becomes the new epicentre of the pandemic. An unbelievable 45,000 new COVID cases were confirmed on Tuesday and the country’s death toll has surpassed 2000.

The Federal Government is working with Qantas to organise the departures with the first flight prioritised for the most vulnerable Aussies.

The recently halved quarantine caps in Australia and the major reduction of Garuda Indonesia's economy flights have seen the remaining weekly Jakarta to Sydney services sell out to the end of the year and prices reach beyond $12,000 just for one-way tickets.

