Aussies Could Win A Million Dollars For Getting The Jab This Month!

Forget the health benefits, getting your jab could make you very rich thanks to the new Million Dollar Vaccine Alliance.

The alliance is giving away four million dollars worth of cash and prizes, including a million dollar major prize to one lucky Aussie who's been vaccinated.

Alliance Chairman Craig Winkler says it's been funded by philanthropists and major corporate donors.

"It's pretty heartwarming that people are keen to do this, and they're not looking to get their name in lights. They're doing it because they actually want to support the community," he said.

