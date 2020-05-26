Aussie Woman Reveals What It's Really Like Having Quadruplets

Yes, you read that right. Four damn babies!

If you have ever wondered what it's like to be pregnant? Well, do we have a story for you, imagine realising you're going to be having not one, but four!

The currently pregnant Nat opened up to Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete the emotional rollercoaster it has been both trying to get pregnant and then finding out they're going to be having four.

Tune in below to hear the amazing story and what it's actually like to be pregnant with quadruplets:

