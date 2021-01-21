Aussie TikTok Sensation 'Air Fryer Guy' Turns Your Fave Naughty Treats Into Air Fryer Goodness!

Do you love your air fryer? An Australian man loved his so much, he started making TikTok videos air frying different foods, including Ferrero Rocher's, Wagon Wheels and Snickers bars!

He has taken air frying to the next level, but not only that, he creates jingles as he makes them (they're really catchy, ok?).

Here's an example of his magical creations:

And another:

'Air Fryer Guy' now has over seven million likes and he just keeps bringing the good stuff.

Want to hear Air Fryer Guy chat to the Hit Network's Fifi, Fev & Nick? Here's what he had to say:

