Aussie Teen Reveals The Hardest Part About Becoming Blind Is Losing The Memory Of His Parents

This local South Aussie lost his sight at age of 16, now almost 22 years later, he walked us through what it's really like to become blind.

Caleb aka YouTube sensation behind Fishing In The Dark opened up to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo about the car crash that took his eyesight away forever.

He also revealed how long it took to adjust to life without sight and why the hardest part is slowly losing the memory of what his parents look like.

Take a listen below:

