Aussie Survivors "Stronger Than Ever" Despite Early Release Of Bali Bomber

Less than two months out from the 20th anniversary of the Bali Bombing, one of the men convicted of assembling the explosives used in the Bali terror attacks is due to walk free.

Umar Patek, who helped make the bombs in 2002 that killed 88 Australians in Bali’s Kuta district, has been granted early release from an Indonesian jail on good behaviour.

The Indonesian militant was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in 2012 for his role in the double suicide bombings two decades ago which ripped through the Sari Club and Paddy’s Irish Bar killing 202 people.

Dubbed “Demolition Man” because of his expertise with explosives, Patek is set to walk free from prison within days on Indonesia’s Independence Day, after serving just half of his sentence.

A major blow to the families of those who died in the blasts, Patek's early release comes as survivors and families of the victims prepare to commemorate the anniversary and remember the 88 Australians killed on October 12, 2002.

Aussie survivor Andrew Csabi said its poor timing ahead of the anniversary.

"We're a tight group of people, we talk to each other regularly," he said.

"But yeah we've only just been talking and communicating this week, getting ready to return to Bali this 20th year anniversary.

"So, yeah, pretty confronting, but we're going to stick together," he said. "We're Australians, we're stronger. Stronger, tougher, than what we have been."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Seven Australia will investigate its diplomatic options to advocate against Patek's early release.

"It’s not just about the 88 people, we are talking about thousands of people who have been impacted with trauma, who have lost loved ones.

"We’ll continue to make diplomatic representations in Australia’s interest," he said.

"We’ll continue to do that across a range of issues relating to security and relating to sentences, including the sentences of Australians who are currently being kept in Indonesia." - PM Albanese

Patek, who always denied being the chief bomb maker, was spared the death penalty for co-operating with investigators and for apologising to the court, his victims, and their families.

