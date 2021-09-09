Aussie Strawberry Farmers Are Majorly Struggling Right Now - Here's How You Can Help!

As the price of a punnett has dropped below that of production, Aussie strawberry farmers have issued an SOS as they try to keep their heads above water

Lockdowns across the country has seen Aussie strawberry farmers really feeling the pinch, with sales reported to be down 50% from last year nationwide.

Halfternoons chatted to Mandy from Luvaberry, who says following the tampering scandal of 2018, it's been a tough run for them...

