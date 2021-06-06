Aussie Star The Kid Laroi Reveals his Dream Collab

He's the name on everyone's lips and Aussie hip hop star The Kid Laroi has been busy taking over the world with his music.

He has already collaborated with Miley Cyrus on a remix of his song 'Without You' but revealed to Ash London who his dream collab is.

He also revealed what life is like in LA, compared to living in Australia.

