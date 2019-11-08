Aussie Star Morgan Evans Shines With New Song 'Diamonds'

Chances are you've probably sang your little heart out to the song 'Day Drunk' and now the man behind that hit, Morgan Evans, has a new track out!

The singer has debuted his new smash 'Diamonds'

Morgan revealed he wrote the song about his wife, country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini saying; 'It’s is a fun love song, but deeper than that it celebrates that journey, from lost to found, you feel when you meet that person and everything changes, forever. I handpicked my dream band for the session and I can hear each of their personalities in the record. It just sounds really fresh to me, I’m really proud of that, I can’t wait to start playing it live!”

Grab your copy of 'Diamonds' here.

