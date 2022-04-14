Aussie’s Urged To Protect Against Mozzie Bites Over Easter Holidays

As Australians embark on family getaways over the Easter long-weekend, health authorities urge holidaymakers to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

There are around 300 different species in Australia, with several important diseases transmitted by the blood-sucking insects, including Dengue fever, Australian encephalitis, Ross River (RR) virus disease, Barmah Forerst (BF) virus disease and their latest sting, the Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus.

This year alone, Japanese encephalitis has been detected in Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, and Queensland, with the only means of preventing infection is to avoid being bitten in the first place.

Japanese encephalitis can cause fever and headache, with severe cases possibly resulting in neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, coma and seizures. Some people will go on to experience permanent neurological complications or possibly death.

The Department of Health is reminding people to take extra precautions, with mosquitoes prone to bite around dusk and dawn, but some can also bite in the day and night,

The key to avoiding mozzie bites, is to cover up, repel, and clean up.

Cover up:

Wear long, loose-fitting, light coloured clothing, covering as much of the body as you can. Mosquitoes can bite through tight clothes like jeans. Make sure children are also appropriately covered up

Repel:

Use insect repellent containing DEET (diethyltoluamide) or picaridin and always follow instructions on the label

Clean up:

Stop mosquitoes breeding in water pooling around your home or holiday accommodation by emptying water from containers.

Additional measure include limiting outdoor activity if lots of mosquitoes are about, use ‘knockdown’ fly sprays and plug-in repellent devices indoors or mosquito coils outdoors, and sleep under mosquito nets treated with insecticides if you are sleeping without fly-screens or out in the open.

If you need help, contact:

Your GP (doctor)

NURSE-ON-CALL Tel. 1300 60 60 24, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Department of Health, Communicable Disease Prevention and Control Unit on 1300 651 160

Your local council – for information about mosquito control programs in your area

More information can be found at Beat the Bite! and Japanese encephalitis virus page.

