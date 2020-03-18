Aussie Researchers Believe They Are Close To Finding A COVID-19 Cure & Want To Begin A Trial On Humans

Australian researches from University of Queensland in Brisbane believe they are one step closer to finding a cure to the Coronavirus and are now keen to begin a trial on humans.

Two existing drugs used to treat HIV and Malaria have been found to kill the virus in test tube studies. 

