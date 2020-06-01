Aussie Reporter Opens Up About Their Unnerving Encounter With The Police During US Riots

America has been gripped by escalating violent protests after George Floyd died while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

Tim Arvier, a 9News Correspondent who is currently in Minneapolis, Minnesota revealed what the atmosphere is currently like in the US and opens up about an unnerving encounter he experienced with the police.

Tune in below to hear what happened:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.