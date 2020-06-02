Aussie Reporter Describes US Protests Like 'It's Been Bombed' & Reveals Latest Ruling On George Floyd's Death 

America has been gripped by escalating violent protests after George Floyd died while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

9News Correspondent, Tim Arvier, who is currently in Minneapolis, Minnesota revealed what the atmosphere is currently like in the US and opens up about his unnerving encounters with the police.

Take a listen to the full chat below:

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.