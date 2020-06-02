Aussie Reporter Describes The Moment An African American Officer Joined Protestors At The White House

- Adelaide NewsAussie Reporter Describes The Moment An African American Officer Joined Protestors At The White House
This is insane.
America has been gripped by escalating violent protests after George Floyd died while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.
Amelia Adams, 9 News Correspondent who is currently in the middle of the protests outside The White House revealed what the atmosphere is currently like in the US and opens up about a moment a fellow officer stopped and joined the protestors.
Take a listen to the heart-wrenching moment below:
