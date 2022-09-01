Aussie Property Prices Plummet With Biggest Monthly Drop In 39-Years

Australian property prices have continued to fall, suffering their biggest monthly drop in almost 40-years.

CoreLogic's national Home Value Index revealed prices plummeted in August – for the fourth consecutive month.

Dropping by 1.6 per cent in August, house prices took the biggest month-on-month decline since 1983.

According to CoreLogic, every capital city apart from Darwin is now in a housing downturn, with a similar scenario playing out across the rest-of-state regions, where only regional South Australia recorded an increase in housing values for

The biggest property decline was found in Sydney down 7.4 per cent since January, while Melbourne property values dropped by 4.6 per cent.

CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless said the fall in regional areas was comparable with a 1.5 per cent drop in August.

"The largest falls in regional home values are emanating from the commutable lifestyle hubs where housing values had surged prior to the recent rate hikes," Lawless said.

"Over the past three months, values are down eight per cent across the Richmond-Tweed, -4.8 per cent across the Southern Highlands-Shoalhaven market and -4.5 per cent across Queensland's Sunshine Coast." - Mr Lawless

The downturn is predicted to continue throughout the year and will likely continue into early 2023.

"It's hard to see housing prices stabilising until interest rates find a ceiling and consumer sentiment starts to improve," Lawless said.

