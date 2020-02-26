Aussie Passenger On Coronavirus-Infected Ship Describes Arrival In The NT

All month, we’ve heard reports regarding those forced into a quarantine lockdown on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan due to the spread of Coronavirus.

Finally, a few Australians touched down in the Northern Territory last week where they are now undergoing another two weeks of quarantine isolation.

So what has this experience been like for the people involved?

Earlier this week, 2DayFM Breakfast spoke with passenger Alannah Hodgkinson who explained what conditions are like at their camp near Darwin.

Take a listen:

