Aussie Musicians And TV Networks Unify For Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood Appeal

Australian music legends are banding together to raise money for the Red Cross flood appeal.

In a TV first, Australian singers, musicians and bands will join forces to help raise money for those impacted by the devastating floods across south-east Queensland and NSW.

The special telethon event, Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood Appeal will air live at 7.30pm AEDT on Saturday night on Channel 9 and 9 Now, Channel 7 and 7 Plus and 10 and 10 Play.

Throwing their support behind the Australian Red Cross appeal, will be Tones And I, Jimmy Barnes, Delta Goodrem, Jon Stevens, Missy Higgins, Jessica Mauboy, Vanessa Amorosi, Hunters and Collectors, Kate Miller-Heidke, The Living End, Casey Donovan and Sheppard.

United together in a rare display of solidarity, across one extraordinary night, all three major TV networks will televise the star-studded event simultaneously, hosted by Scott Cam, Sylvia Jeffreys, Andy Lee and Peter Overton for Channel 9, Natalie Barr, David Koch, Sonia Kruger and Mark Ferguson for Channel 7 and Carrie Bickmore, Dr. Chris Brown, Amanda Keller and Osher Günsberg for Channel 10.

Money raised will go towards providing humanitarian support, enabling volunteers and staff to help with evacuation, as well as support for relief centres and outreach services, to assist communities and prepare for the future.

Hospital groups Ramsay Health Care and St John of God Health Care, along with private health insurer HBF, have joined forces to provide $200,000 in support.

WAtoday has also reported that Andrew (Twiggy) Forrest and his wife Nicola have also pledged $1 million.

The renowned philanthropist said disasters such as the floods were an increasing part of our lives.

“This is our opportunity to build back stronger and to lift our whole country. We need to build resilience to withstand disasters like these in the future – we owe it to ourselves and to our kids,” Dr Forrest said.

Meanwhile, all Australians are urged to dig deep to help the hundreds of thousands of flood victims.

All money raised from the event will go towards two different types of cash grants that will open on March 18.

