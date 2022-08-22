Aussie Music Legend John Farnham Diagnosed With Cancer

Australian music legend John Farnham has been diagnosed with cancer.

Farnham’s family confirmed the diagnosis in a statement released on Tuesday saying he has been admitted to hospital for surgery and treatment.

In the statement Farnham himself, said he took comfort in the fact that “countless others have walked this path before me”.

The 73-year-old performer also said he was grateful for Victoria’s excellent healthcare professionals.

“Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me,” he said.

“The one thing I know for sure is that we have the best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am.” - John Farnham

More to come.

