Aussie Music Icon Glenn Wheatley Dies Of Covid At 74

Australian music icon Glenn Wheatley has tragically passed away.

The legendary music producer and talent manager died on Tuesday in Melbourne after reportedly suffering from Covid complications.

A "pioneer" of the Australian music industry for more than four decades, the 74-year-old “trail blazer” started his career as the bass guitarist for rock band, Masters Apprentices back in the 60s, before moving into managing high profile bands and entertainers.

Wheatley lead the likes of the Little River Band, Australian Crawl, Moving Pictures, Delta Goodrem, Kate Ceberano and his most illustrious decades-long partnership of all managing John Farnham.

Brisbane-born Wheatley, took John Farnham's hugely successful comeback album Whispering Jack to the top of the pop charts in 1986.

Whispering Jack remains the highest-selling album in Australia by an Australian artist.

Tributes continue to flow as many share their heartfelt gratitude for the promoter, who fought for the rights of artists and the Australian recording industry.

Joe Camilleri posted a tribute on Facebook: “We lose another great Australian in Glenn Wheatley who made a big impact. R.I.P.”

"He has left his mark forever on Australian Music," The Masters Apprentices said.

"He was a great negotiator, and he was a great champion of Australian music, both here and, of course, overseas," Former Little River Band member Glenn Shorrock told the ABC.

"Gutted... what a man... what a life," Richard Wilkins tweeted.

Vale Glenn Wheatley

