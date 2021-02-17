Aussie Mum Goes Viral For Ripening An Avo In An Air Fryer!

Air fryers can really do everything, but time and time again we find ourselves shocked when we uncover another incredible thing they can do.

What is it this time? Well, an Aussie mum has gone viral after revealing she ripened an avocado in her air fryer! UNBELIEVABLE!

Air Fryer Recipes Australia Facebook page member, Carolyn, shared that she tried the avo ripening technique while making guacamole. Usually the technique is done in an oven, but Carolyn decided to give the ol' air fryer a go and it didn't disappoint.

So, how do you do it?

Here's how to ripen an avocado in your air fryer:

1. Wrap avocado in aluminium foil.

2. Place in a 200c air fryer.

3. Remove after 10 minutes and there you go!

Good luck!

